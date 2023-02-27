Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cummins by 33.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 569,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $244.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day moving average of $235.33. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $259.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.