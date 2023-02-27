Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 84,762 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,709,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,284,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 94,328 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

