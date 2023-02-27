Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 358.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 60,807 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Navient by 1,049.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 159,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Navient by 287.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 128,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

