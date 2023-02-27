Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 14,918 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 14,073.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $87.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $120.61.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

