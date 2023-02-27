Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 289,600 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 1,105.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

