Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 3,015 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $362.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

