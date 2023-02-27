Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 78,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $700.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,622 shares of company stock valued at $265,786 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 19th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Further Reading

