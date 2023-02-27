Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 260.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Premier by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Premier by 41.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

