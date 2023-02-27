Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,221 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $40,427.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,221 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $40,427.31. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,622.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,229 shares of company stock valued at $178,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $36.87 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $702.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

