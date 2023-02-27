Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,482 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ABB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Down 1.9 %

ABB Profile

ABB opened at $33.16 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

