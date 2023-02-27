Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 10,729 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $40.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Vicor’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

