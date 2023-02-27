Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 153,271 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,271 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

