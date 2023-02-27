Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 26,618 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,618 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $72.92 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

