Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 278,208 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,208 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.