Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,891,833 Shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891,833 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Embark Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology Stock Down 6.6 %

EMBK stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Embark Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

