Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 365,900 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 365,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 321,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.59.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

