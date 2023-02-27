Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 45,800 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Shares of CHRS opened at $6.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $539.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

