Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 51,100 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

