Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 56,074 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,074 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

