Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 83,474 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,474 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,138 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $141.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $143.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

