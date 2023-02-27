Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,033 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $45.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

