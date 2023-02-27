Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.23 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares in the company, valued at $33,814,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $569,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,619.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,664. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

SUPN opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also

