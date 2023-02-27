Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.27 Million Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Nerdy Stock Down 6.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NRDY stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

In related news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,562,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

