Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.33 Million Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 427,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $53,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,096.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $53,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,096.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 96,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,222.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,221,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,421,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,615,398 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,431. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Shares of DNA opened at $1.47 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.