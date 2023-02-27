Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.37 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $10.91 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.