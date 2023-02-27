Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.37 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $10.91 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine Company Profile

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.