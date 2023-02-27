Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.37 Million Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $13,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $8,229,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.2 %

NWN stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

