Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 29.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTST. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

NTST stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

