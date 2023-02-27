Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enviva were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Enviva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Enviva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Enviva by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:EVA opened at $42.40 on Monday. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 28,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 28,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

