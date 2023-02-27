Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $593.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $43.39.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

