Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 321,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $7,986,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.1 %

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Shares of HGV stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

