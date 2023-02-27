Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,362 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Honda Motor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 215,706 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

