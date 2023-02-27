H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

H&R Block Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.