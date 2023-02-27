Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 29,741 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.41%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

