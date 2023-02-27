Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 40,442 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,442 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $44,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.