Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,040 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,162,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,910 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,122,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 62,294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

