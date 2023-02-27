Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 99.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 33.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 369.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

