Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in News by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in News by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,575 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in News by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in News by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in News by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

