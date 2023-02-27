Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EXP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $138.76 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

