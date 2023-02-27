Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 42,149 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

About Avnet

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

