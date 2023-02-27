Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 80,569 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 788.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

