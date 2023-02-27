Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 80,569 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 788.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.