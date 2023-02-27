Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $140.10 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $167.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,818. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.