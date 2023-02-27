Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 22.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNX opened at $96.53 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.80.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

