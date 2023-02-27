Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 139.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $237.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $273.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.37 and its 200 day moving average is $237.41.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

