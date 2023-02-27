Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

