Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 155.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,684 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 30,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 73.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 90.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NSA stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

