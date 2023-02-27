Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,378 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KT were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KT by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in KT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KT by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

