Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 372.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,032 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelixis by 439.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,850. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

