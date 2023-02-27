Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,760 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

