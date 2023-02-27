Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,888 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.