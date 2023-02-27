Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 823.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $85.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

